Kingsburg self-driving sprayer among 2022 World Ag Expo winners

Gary Thompson, chief operating officer at GUSS, said the mini-GUSS removes the tractor-towed sprayer and the driver from the equation.

“You’ll have a guy that’s on site that will monitor the GUSS sprayers, he’s going to be in a pickup truck with a laptop computer,” Thompson said. “Using our software program and user interface, they can monitor up to eight of them at a time while they’re out spraying the field.”

Thompson said the mini-GUSS performs pesticide and spraying applications with a lot less labor, and removes the workers from the area where chemicals are being applied.

The nine other product winners will also be exhibited at Tulare’s Feb. 2022 World Ag Expo:

All-Electric Class 8 Refrigerated Truck by Hummingbird EV – Livermore, Calif.

These zero-emission Class 8 refrigeration trucks handle the movement of Ag goods from farm to warehouse, warehouse to packing centers, packing centers to cold storage, cold storage to retail warehouses, and from retail warehouses to consumers—with zero emissions.

Smart Autonomous Robot by Naio Technologies – Salinas, Calif.