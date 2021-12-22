Kingsburg self-driving sprayer among 2022 World Ag Expo winners

Mini GUSS, Kingsburg company’s latest autonomous ag machine for high-density orchard growers, among the 2022 World Ag Expo product winners
TULARE – As the 2022 World Ag Expo approaches, a Kingsburg company developing autonomous agricultural equipment has cracked the top 10 product winners list.
GUSS Automation, LLC will be showcasing their Mini GUSS, the Kingsburg-based company’s latest autonomous machine, at the 2022 World Ag Expo in Tulare. The mini-global unmanned spray system—GUSS—brings compactness to the company’s spraying technology, allowing the unmanned machinery to navigate high density orchards and vineyards.
Gary Thompson, chief operating officer at GUSS, said the mini-GUSS removes the tractor-towed sprayer and the driver from the equation.
“You’ll have a guy that’s on site that will monitor the GUSS sprayers, he’s going to be in a pickup truck with a laptop computer,” Thompson said. “Using our software program and user interface, they can monitor up to eight of them at a time while they’re out spraying the field.”
Thompson said the mini-GUSS performs pesticide and spraying applications with a lot less labor, and removes the workers from the area where chemicals are being applied.
The nine other product winners will also be exhibited at Tulare’s Feb. 2022 World Ag Expo:
All-Electric Class 8 Refrigerated Truck by Hummingbird EV – Livermore, Calif.
These zero-emission Class 8 refrigeration trucks handle the movement of Ag goods from farm to warehouse, warehouse to packing centers, packing centers to cold storage, cold storage to retail warehouses, and from retail warehouses to consumers—with zero emissions.
Smart Autonomous Robot by Naio Technologies – Salinas, Calif.
The robot offers a sustainable, serviceable, and smart farming solution combining high edge technology in robotics and AI. Naio engineered a light electric and autonomous ag robot for sustainable reasons: no carbon emission, no chemical use. The autonomous high precision robot is dedicated to large-scale vegetable crops and is a sustainable alternative to the use of herbicides that respects soils, improves working conditions, and collects data for smart farming. It can also carry any implement that growers are using at the back of the robot thanks to its three-point attachment. It’s plug and play!
Clip Plugs by Rain Bird – Azusa, Calif.
Rain Bird Clip Plugs help save water by providing a simple way for growers to close emitter outlets when using heavy-wall dripline. Each Clip Plug features a unique ratchet closing mechanism to ensure a tight fit that prevents leaks and can be easily adapted to driplines ranging from 16 to 20 mm in diameter; making them an ideal solution for growers who want to temporarily or permanently shut off flow from unneeded emitters.
E70N Electric Tractor by Solectrac – Santa Rosa, Calif.
Solectrac’s E70N is a 100% battery-powered electric tractor specifically designed for vineyard, orchard, and commercial farming operations. This 70 HP equivalent electric tractor offers all of the power of a similar sized diesel tractor but eliminates the diesel exhaust and associated emissions and noise while providing instant torque.
TJ Hoof Hub by TJ Hoof Care – Waterford, Calif.
TJ Hoof Hub is an all-inclusive, revolutionary mobile data management solution for the cattle hoof trimming industry. Hoof trimmers will have the ability to digitally document all of their work, including photos for healing progress management, generate various hoof health reports, manage and view their calendar, build custom customer profiles, create custom treatment items and pricing, generate invoices, collect payments, streamline customer communication, monitor their inventory, and much more!
Burro by Burro – Philadelphia, PA and Kingsburg, Calif.
Burros are people-scaled collaborative robots designed to help people work more productively, while building a base platform for more automation where it is needed most. Burros use computer vision, high precision GPS, and AI to navigate autonomously alongside people, while scouting crops and carrying produce, autonomous tools, and/or other payloads.
IT Rover by InsightTRAC – Syracuse, Ind.
The IT Rover is a ground robot that travels down the orchard rows taking action on reducing pest populations and collecting data, providing further insight into the crop’s performance.
Teatwand Parallel by Onfarm Solutions – Christchurch, New Zealand
The Teatwand Parallel is the first and only ‘parallel parlor ’ in-parlor automated teat spraying system in the world. The system utilizes a gantry system to transport each spray arm down the parlor to accurately spray the cows’ teats before and after milking. A typical installation for a parlor from 40-60 stalls consists of four arms controlled by a centralized control system. It will place the spray nozzles directly under the cows’ teats, ensuring accurate and consistent spray placement. A unique safety system allows the four arms to operate in the parlor safely while the milkers are working.
Tule Vision by Tule Technologies – Davis, Calif.
Tule Vision is an iPhone app that uses artificial intelligence to allow users to take and track midday leaf water potential readings in grapevines. Tule Vision provides important data to help inform irrigation decisions, without the cost and hassle of a traditional pressure chamber.