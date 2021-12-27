Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 25

Citrus, avocados and olives: Olive harvest is completed. Lemons are being exported to China, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Pummelos are being exported to Australia and New Zealand. Cara Cara, Becks, T.I., and Fukumoto are the main navel orange varieties being harvested. Navel oranges are being sent to Japan, Korea, Vietnam, China, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. Clementine mandarins are being harvested and packed for both international and domestic markets. Fungicide treatments continue to be applied to citrus. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to Japan, Korea, Australia, and domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Winter vegetable crops, such as basil and kale, are being harvested. Winter crops are mainly being sent to local farmer’s markets. Garlic and onion fields are in the vegetative growth stage. Growers are covering strawberries to prevent frost damage. Strawberry plants are blooming.

Livestock and poultry: Rains are providing a good amount of water for rangeland and irrigated pastures. Cold weather is helping dairies with milk production. The fed-cattle market remained at $135/cwt. this week. Cattle market butcher-cow prices have increased after a multi-week low.

Tom’s additional comments: Poinsettias are being sold for the holidays. Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Decorative plants are being shipped to local nurseries to sell for the holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.