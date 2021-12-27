Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 25

Small grains and other field crops: Planted winter forage crops continue to germinate and grow well due to adequate soil moisture resulting from the recent rains. Late fall oats planted for dairy feed and silage are growing nicely with the help of recent rains. Wheat growth has slowed with overcast days. Forecasted rain will benefit dry land and irrigated wheat fields. Remaining alfalfa fields are heading into dormancy. Feed grain is being exported to Japan. Blackeye peas are being shipped to Malaysia. Cotton harvest is completed and all fields are shredded and disked to comply with the cotton plowdown regulations.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Pruning and shredding activities in fruit tree orchards and grape vineyards are delayed because of rain. Pre-emergent herbicide and dormant control of fungus and pests are being applied weather permitting. Table grapes are being exported to the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago, Korea, Japan, Guyana, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, China, Guatemala, and Indonesia. Kiwifruit harvest continues, with shipments to Mexico and the domestic markets. Pistachios are being exported to Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Israel, the European Union, Australia, Taiwan, China, India, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Walnut and almond growers are still conducting post harvest clean-up. Walnuts are going to Turkey, Egypt, Singapore, Korea, and Israel. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, Israel, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Kuwait, Jordan, Thailand, Colombia, the Philippines, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Pecans continue to be harvested and sent to Malaysia, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Olive harvest is completed. Lemons are being exported to China, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Pummelos are being exported to Australia and New Zealand. Cara Cara, Becks, T.I., and Fukumoto are the main navel orange varieties being harvested. Navel oranges are being sent to Japan, Korea, Vietnam, China, Mexico, Peru, and Chile. Clementine mandarins are being harvested and packed for both international and domestic markets. Fungicide treatments continue to be applied to citrus. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to Japan, Korea, Australia, and domestic markets.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Winter vegetable crops, such as basil and kale, are being harvested. Winter crops are mainly being sent to local farmer’s markets. Garlic and onion fields are in the vegetative growth stage. Growers are covering strawberries to prevent frost damage. Strawberry plants are blooming.
Livestock and poultry: Rains are providing a good amount of water for rangeland and irrigated pastures. Cold weather is helping dairies with milk production. The fed-cattle market remained at $135/cwt. this week. Cattle market butcher-cow prices have increased after a multi-week low.
Tom’s additional comments: Poinsettias are being sold for the holidays. Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Decorative plants are being shipped to local nurseries to sell for the holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.