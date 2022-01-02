Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 1

Citrus, avocados and olives: Citrus harvesting has paused this week because of the wet weather. While rain can cause damage to fruit the quality seems good, and no major damage or loss has been reported. Lemons are being exported to China, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Pummelos are being exported to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Navel oranges are being sent to Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Korea, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Tonga, Singapore, Mexico, Japan, China, and Ecuador. Clementine mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Melogold and oro blanco grapefruit are still being harvested and sent to Japan, Korea, Australia, and domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Tarp covering has been set up to protect some winter crops from rain damages. Winter melons, cauliflower, and cabbages are being harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets. Growers are covering strawberries to prevent frost damage. Strawberry plants are blooming.

Livestock and poultry: Rains are providing a good amount of water for rangeland and irrigated pastures. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Forecasted rain in the coming days should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market remained at $135/cwt. this week. The market has strengthened over the past weeks. Branding season is nearing.

Tom’s additional comments: Local nurseries are still selling winter crops for home gardens. Nursery stock continues to move into Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Bare-root roses continue to be processed and shipped in increasing amounts to various domestic markets.