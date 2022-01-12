World Ag Expo is ‘Back in Ag-Tion’

“We’re ready to host a live event for an essential industry,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO. “We made the right call in 2021 to move to a digital show, but ag never stopped and it’s important to get back to safe gatherings for ag professionals. Driving innovations and solutions happen when we meet and learn from each other.”

More than 95 special events, seminars, and demonstrations are scheduled for the three-day show. The schedule of events is available at bit.ly/WAE22SOE with highlights including livestock demonstrations in the new WW Livestock Systems Demonstration Pavilion, Prayer Breakfast, Ag Leadership breakfast, Toyota Tundra Giveaway drawing, and more.

The Toyota Tundra Giveaway is back in 2022 and the drawing will be held live in the Toyota Ride & Drive space next to Gate 2. Tickets are available now and all proceeds benefit Valley Children’s Healthcare and the Guilds Center for Community Health. See more information at www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/toyota-giveaway.

Outdoor experiences have been in high demand with exhibitors to demonstrate new products and provide upgraded interactions with attendees. Ride & Drives will continue to be located at the East and West ends of the grounds with Fendt making its debut on the northeast side. Demo spaces have been added on the South side of the grounds for two electric tractor companies to show off their innovative vehicles.

Seminars will be hosted by Fresno State, Women in Ag for Mentoring and Empowerment, the FBI, and a variety of exhibitors. Tracks cover dairy and livestock, demonstrations, orchard and vineyard management, professional development, and more.

World Ag Expo is focused on keeping all guests safe and will be following state COVID requirements. The International Agri-Center has established the following standards:

Attendees, exhibitors, vendors, concessionaires, staff, volunteers, media, and any other persons attending the event must be in good health while on the grounds. If you are exhibiting symptoms including but not limited to fever, chills, or shortness of breath, please do not attend the show.

Masks will not be required outdoors but will be available at all gates and entries to buildings and pavilions. [California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines through January 15, 2022]

Masks will be required in vehicles for Park & Ride and Ag Tours.

Hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will be available throughout the grounds.

Vaccination status and test results will not be checked.

These standards are subject to change. Questions can be directed to [email protected]. To sign up for email updates, go to bit.ly/WAEEmailList.

An estimated annual average of 102,000 individuals from 65 countries attend the international industry event each year. The largest annual agricultural show of its kind, World Ag Expo hosts more than 1,200 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of show space. Learn more at www.worldagexpo.com.