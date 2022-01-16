Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 15

Citrus, avocados and olives: Mechanical and chemical maintenance continue in citrus groves with fungicide sprays being applied. Coastal grown finger limes are being picked and packed for exports to Japan and Switzerland. Lemons continue to be harvested and packed for domestic shipments. Navel oranges are being exported to Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. Cara cara navels, blood oranges, and pummelos are shipping to New Zealand. Clementine mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Melogold grapefruit hybrids are being exported to Japan. Some olive orchards are being cleaned after harvest. New citrus orchards are being planted throughout the county.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Cabbage continues to be harvested. Fields continue to be prepped and planted with winter vegetables. Strawberry plants are blooming.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland grass is continuing to benefit from the added rainfall we’ve had in recent weeks. Rangeland herds are being worked with concentration on proper vaccinations to facilitate higher sale values at market. The fed-cattle market has risen to $138/ cwt. this week. The market has strengthened over the past weeks. Branding season is nearing.

Tom’s additional comments: Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Bare-root roses continue to be processed and shipped in increasing amounts to various domestic markets.