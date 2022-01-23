Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 22

Small grains and other field crops: Row crops are still soaking up all the residual rainwater we have experienced lately. Silage and winter grains continue to grow and have seen a significant boost from the recent rains. Many farmers have not needed to turn on ag wells and have used the rainwater as the primary source of irrigation. Alfalfa fields remain dormant with some being sheeped. Some fields continue to be ripped and leveled in preparation for late winter and spring plantings. Next year’s cotton fields have been furrowed and are being left fallow until spring planting season.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Herbicide sprays continue in orchards. Dormant sprays are also being applied to prevent winter pests and diseases. Trees in stone fruit and cherry orchards are starting to form flower buds. Some stored kiwifruit are being exported to Australia, Canada, and Peru. Grape vineyards continue to be pruned by field workers. Exports of table grapes continue to Mexico. Pistachios are being exported to India, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, Israel, Italy, Spain Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey and Korea. Almonds are being shipped to Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Germany, Belgium, Georgia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Branches from nut trees are being cut for firewood or shredded.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Mechanical and chemical maintenance continue in citrus groves, with fungicide sprays being applied. Coastal grown finger limes are being picked and packed for exports to Japan and Switzerland. Lemons continue to be harvested and packed for domestic shipments. Navel oranges continue to be harvested and exported to New Zealand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Peru, Tonga, Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Australia. Harvesting of satsuma mandarins and clementine tangerines continue. Mandarins are being sent to Japan. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Cara cara navels are also going to domestic markets with some exports to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Cocktail grapefruit are starting to be picked and packed for domestic and export markets to Japan.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Certified producers are offering winter vegetables for sale at local farmer’s markets. Fields continue to be prepared and planted with winter vegetable crops. Onion, cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli plantings continue to grow well. Strawberry fields have formed fruits which are still white and about an inch in diameter.
Livestock and poultry: Rangeland pasture quality continues to improve. The sunny and warm weather will accelerate forage growth. The local market is reminding of proper vaccinations to facilitate higher sale prices at market. The fed-cattle market has stayed at $138/cwt. this week. The market has strengthened over the past few weeks.
Tom’s additional comments: Bare-root roses continue to be processed and shipped in increasing amounts to various domestic and foreign markets.