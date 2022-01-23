Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 22

Citrus, avocados and olives: Mechanical and chemical maintenance continue in citrus groves, with fungicide sprays being applied. Coastal grown finger limes are being picked and packed for exports to Japan and Switzerland. Lemons continue to be harvested and packed for domestic shipments. Navel oranges continue to be harvested and exported to New Zealand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Peru, Tonga, Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Australia. Harvesting of satsuma mandarins and clementine tangerines continue. Mandarins are being sent to Japan. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Cara cara navels are also going to domestic markets with some exports to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Cocktail grapefruit are starting to be picked and packed for domestic and export markets to Japan.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Certified producers are offering winter vegetables for sale at local farmer’s markets. Fields continue to be prepared and planted with winter vegetable crops. Onion, cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli plantings continue to grow well. Strawberry fields have formed fruits which are still white and about an inch in diameter.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland pasture quality continues to improve. The sunny and warm weather will accelerate forage growth. The local market is reminding of proper vaccinations to facilitate higher sale prices at market. The fed-cattle market has stayed at $138/cwt. this week. The market has strengthened over the past few weeks.

Tom’s additional comments: Bare-root roses continue to be processed and shipped in increasing amounts to various domestic and foreign markets.