Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 29

Citrus, avocados and olives: The domestic market for citrus fruit remains steady, dry weather conditions will increase the picking of most citrus crops. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Mexico, New Zealand, China, and Australia. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Navel oranges are being sent to domestic markets and exported to Australia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. Blood oranges are being exported to Mexico and Australia. Harvesting of satsuma mandarins and clementine tangerines continue. Mandarins are going to domestic markets and are also heading to China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. Cara cara navels are also going to domestic markets with some exports to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Cocktail grapefruit are starting to be picked and packed for domestic and export markets to Japan.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Winter vegetables continue to grow. Certified producers are offering winter vegetables for sale at local farmer’s markets. Fields continue to be prepared and planted with winter vegetable crops. Onion, cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli plantings continue to grow well. Strawberry plants continue to be mulched with plastic and are blooming.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are also in good to excellent condition, however more rain is desperately needed to maintain current conditions. Buyers are reminding producers of proper vaccinations to facilitate higher sale prices at market. The fed-cattle market has stayed at $138/cwt. this week. There has been added numbers of butcher cows in recent weeks and weight cattle are showing the most demand in the market at the moment. The market has strengthened over the past few weeks.

Tom’s additional comments: Additional rain is needed, but not expected to occur until possibly the end of next week. Mark your calendars for the upcoming World Ag Expo, held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Feb. 8, 9 and 10.