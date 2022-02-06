Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 5

Citrus, avocados and olives: Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, New Zealand, China, and Australia. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Navel oranges continue to be sent to domestic markets and exported to New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Korea, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore. Blood oranges are being exported to Mexico and Australia. Mandarins are being harvested and exported to Australia, Japan, and Korea. Cara cara navels are going to domestic and export markets. Minneola tangelos are being harvested in large quantities and are being sent to both domestic and export markets in Germany, Japan, and China. Cocktail grapefruit are starting to be picked and packed for domestic and export markets in Japan.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberry plants continue to grow and thrive. Cool season crops continue to grow with lettuce and broccoli being harvested and shipped domestically. Cabbage also continues to be harvested. Certified producers are offering winter vegetables for sale at the local farmer’s markets.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland is thriving with the damper mornings and cooler nights as well as daylight during the days. Buyers are reminding producers of proper vaccinations to facilitate higher sale prices at market. The fed-cattle market has stayed at $138/cwt. this week. There has been added numbers of butcher cows in recent weeks, and weight cattle are showing the most demand in the market now. The market has strengthened over the past few weeks.

Tom’s additional comments: Local wholesale nurseries are shipping citrus trees, grafting buds, and seeds to local and international nurseries and growers. Mark your calendars for next week’s World Ag Expo, held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Feb. 8, 9 and 10.