Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 12

Citrus, avocados and olives: Pushed out olive groves continue to dry. Pruning continues in grape orchards. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as for Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The navel orange harvest continues with oranges being sent to domestic markets and exported to Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Tonga, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Singapore. High brix navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara oranges are being exported to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets and for exportation to Korea. Mandarins are being distributed to U.S. markets and exported to Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. Minneolas are still being harvested in large quantities and sent to both domestic markets and to Germany, Japan, China, Korea, and Mexico. Oro blanco grapefruit continues to be harvested and sent to domestic markets.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Harvest continues for farmer’s market crops such as basil, beets, and collard greens. Some spring vegetables have been planted. Strawberry plants continue to grow and thrive; growers who replanted strawberry beds in the fall are starting to see fruit set for their first upcoming picking of early berries. Onion seed is exporting to South Africa. Vegetables and ornamentals are being sent to Nevada.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland quality continues to improve, and the sunny warmer weather will continue to benefit forage growth. The fed-cattle market has come to $137/cwt. this week. Local cattle markets have had a good run for butcher cows, bred cows and calves.

Tom’s additional comments: Blueberry nursery stock for planting is now being received by growers. Local wholesale nurseries are shipping citrus trees, grafting buds, and seeds to local and international nurseries and growers.