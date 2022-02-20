Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 19

Citrus, avocados and olives: Dry weather conditions will increase the picking of most citrus crops. Grape vineyards are being pruned and fertilized. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Navel oranges are being sent to domestic markets and exported to Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Tonga, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Singapore. High sugar navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara oranges are being exported to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exports to Korea and New Zealand. Mandarins are being distributed to U.S markets and exported to Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. Minneola tangelos are being picked for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand, Korea, and Japan. Grapefruit is being exported to the Dominican Republic. Lemons are being picked for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, New Zealand, China, and Australia.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Harvest continues for farmer’s markets, with crops such as basil, beets, and collard greens. Some spring vegetables have been planted. Strawberry plants are growing well and preparing to set their fruit soon just in time for spring. Onion seed is being exported to South Africa.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland is still doing well, with the previous very nice and sunny spring weather conditions. Cool mornings and natural condensation are helping keep pastureland vibrant and green. The fed-cattle market was $140/cwt. this week. Local cattle markets have had a good run for middle weight yearlings, bulls, butcher cows, and bred cows. There is an increase in demand for butcher cows.

Tom’s additional comments: Blueberry nursery stock for planting is now being received by growers. Local wholesale nurseries are shipping citrus trees, grafting buds, and seeds to local and international nurseries and growers. Vegetable and ornamental plants are being sent to Nevada.