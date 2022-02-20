Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 19

Small grains and other field crops: Row crops have been doing great with the spring-like weather. This week’s cool-down may slow things a bit. Some alfalfa fields have been cut and harvested as haylage. Some wheat fields are in the beginning of the stem extension stage. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Blackeyed peas are being sent to Australia. Some field crops continue to be treated for weed control as weather permits.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Nectarines, plums, and peaches are blooming, with some varieties nearing bud-break. Some beehives have been placed in stone fruit orchards for cross-pollination. Almonds are coming into full bloom and bees have moved in for pollination. Almonds are being exported to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Norway, Germany, India, South Africa, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Israel, Japan, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. Nut tree orchards are being fertilized and pruned. Pistachios are shipping to India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Germany, Algeria, Egypt, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Greece and Turkey. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Dry weather conditions will increase the picking of most citrus crops. Grape vineyards are being pruned and fertilized. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Navel oranges are being sent to domestic markets and exported to Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Tonga, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Singapore. High sugar navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara oranges are being exported to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exports to Korea and New Zealand. Mandarins are being distributed to U.S markets and exported to Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. Minneola tangelos are being picked for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand, Korea, and Japan. Grapefruit is being exported to the Dominican Republic. Lemons are being picked for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, New Zealand, China, and Australia.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Harvest continues for farmer’s markets, with crops such as basil, beets, and collard greens. Some spring vegetables have been planted. Strawberry plants are growing well and preparing to set their fruit soon just in time for spring. Onion seed is being exported to South Africa.
Livestock and poultry: Rangeland is still doing well, with the previous very nice and sunny spring weather conditions. Cool mornings and natural condensation are helping keep pastureland vibrant and green. The fed-cattle market was $140/cwt. this week. Local cattle markets have had a good run for middle weight yearlings, bulls, butcher cows, and bred cows. There is an increase in demand for butcher cows.
Tom’s additional comments: Blueberry nursery stock for planting is now being received by growers. Local wholesale nurseries are shipping citrus trees, grafting buds, and seeds to local and international nurseries and growers. Vegetable and ornamental plants are being sent to Nevada.