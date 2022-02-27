Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Feb. 26

us, avocados and olives: Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Trimming and pruning has started on citrus groves that have finished harvesting. Navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market as well as exported to Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Fiji, Cambodia, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Mexico. High sugar navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara navels are being packed for the domestic market as well as some exports to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exported to Korea and New Zealand. Mandarins are being exported to both the U.S. markets and exported to Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, Guatemala, and Korea. Minneola tangelos are being picked for domestic markets and exported to New Zealand, Korea, and Japan. Grapefruit is being exported to the Dominican Republic. Lemons are being picked for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, New Zealand, China, and Australia. Lemons are blooming and other citrus are starting to put out feather growth. Growers are monitoring the predicted cold temperatures.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Harvest continues for farmer’s market crops such as basil, beets, collard greens, daikon, etc. Garlic and onion bulbs have been planted and are growing well. Blueberries are in bloom and growers are replanting blueberry plants. Bees have been placed in blueberry planting to help with pollination and plantings in hoop-houses have introduced bumble bees. Strawberry plants are developing berries for harvest in a month or two.

Livestock and poultry: This week’s rain and snow in the lower foothills are helping to keep pastureland vibrant and green. Dairy production is steady. The fed cattle market has stayed at $140/cwt. this week. Local cattle markets are still having a good run for middle weight yearlings, bulls, butcher cows, and bred cows. There is still a demand for butcher cows.

Tom’s additional comments: Local nurseries are receiving new flower and landscaping shipments for home gardens for the spring. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii.