Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 5

Citrus, avocados and olives: Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Tangelos are being exported to Japan and Colombia. Navel oranges are being exported to Australia, Fiji, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Tonga, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, New Zealand, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Chile. High-sugar navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara navels are being packed for the domestic market as well as some exports to New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exported to Korea and New Zealand. Minneolas and mandarins are still heading to both domestic and export markets like Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile, Taiwan, Japan, Guatemala, and Korea. Grapefruit and lemons are being exported to Colombia. Lemons are blooming and other citrus are starting to put out feather growth.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Harvest continues for farmer’s market crops such as basil, beets, collard greens, daikon, etc. Garlic and onion bulbs have been planted and are growing well. Blueberries are in bloom and growers are replanting blueberry plants. Bees have been placed in blueberry planting to help with pollination and plantings in hoop-houses have introduced bumble bees. Strawberry plants are developing berries and are loving the moisture. Additional blueberry fields are now being planted.

Livestock and poultry: Recent rains are helping grazing conditions for local ranchers with range cattle. Some ranchers are continuing to supplement their cattle with alfalfa and oat hay. The fed-cattle market continues to stay at $140/cwt. this week. Local cattle markets have an added demand for butcher cows and bulls. The calf and feeder market should pick up more into the spring.

Tom’s additional comments: Local nurseries are receiving new flower and landscaping shipments for home gardens for the spring. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Blueberry and pistachio nursery stock for planting continues to be received for growers.