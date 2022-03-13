Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 12

Citrus, avocados and olives: Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Tangelos are being exported to Japan and Colombia. Navel oranges are being exported to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Dominican Republic. Blood oranges are going to domestic markets and Korea. Mandarins are being exported to Japan. Mandarin growers are putting nets over their trees before citrus bloom to prevent cross-pollination. High-sugar navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara navels are being packed for the domestic market as well as exports to Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Lemons are blooming and other citrus are starting to put out feather growth. Lemons are being exported to Colombia and Japan. Some locally grown avocados are being picked for domestic market. New blocks of avocados are starting to be planted where citrus had been removed.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Winter vegetables are in various stages of growth. Mechanical maintenance continues in planted strawberry fields. Blueberries are in bloom and growers are replanting blueberries. Additional blueberry fields are now being planted. Bees have been placed in blueberry planting to help with pollination and plantings in hoop-houses have introduced bumble bees. Strawberry plants are developing berries and are loving the moisture.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland livestock forage conditions are improving due to recent rainfall. Cool mornings and natural condensation are helping pastureland stay vibrant and green. Some ranchers are continuing to supplemental feed their cattle with alfalfa and oat hay. Feed and fuel prices are seeing a price increase which may affect our local cattle markets. The fed-cattle market rose to $142/cwt. this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Local nurseries are receiving new flower and landscaping shipments for spring home gardens. Roses are heading to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Commodity prices are on the rise and are not expected to fall in the short term.