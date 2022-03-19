Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 19

Citrus, avocados and olives: Olive trees are being thinned. Minneola’s are almost done exporting to Japan and Korea. Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Tangelos are being exported to Japan and Colombia. Navels are going to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Tonga, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Blood oranges are going to domestic markets and Korea. Mandarin growers are still netting trees before citrus bloom. Mandarins are being harvested and moved to domestic markets and exporting to Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, and Guatemala. Gold nugget and satsuma are also being harvested and mostly shipped to domestic markets. High-brix navel oranges are being exported to Korea and Japan. Cara cara navels are being packed for the domestic market as well as exports to Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Lemons are blooming and other citrus are starting to put out feather growth. Lemons are being exported to Colombia and Japan. Some locally grown avocados are being picked for domestic market. New blocks of avocados are starting to be planted where citrus had been removed. Flower buds are forming on pomegranate trees.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Blueberries have finished blooming and have started forming fruits. Additional blueberry fields continue to be planted. Spring crops are being planted. Onion, lettuce, herbs, and strawberries continue to be harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets. Strawberries are almost ready to be picked, reaching full ripeness in upcoming weeks. Onion seed is going to South Africa.

Livestock and poultry: Mustard blooming is almost done, and wild poppies are blooming in some rangeland areas. Rangeland livestock forage conditions are improving due to recent rainfall. Cool mornings and natural condensation are helping pastureland stay vibrant and green. Feed and fuel prices still see a price increase which may affect local cattle markets. The fed cattle market has come to $140 this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Local nurseries are still busy having shipments of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees coming in to sell. Roses continue to head to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii. Commodity prices are on the rise and are not expected to fall in the short term. Some persimmons are still being harvested in the district for both roadside and domestic markets.