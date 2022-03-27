Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending March 26

Citrus, avocados and olives: Pomelos are being packed for domestic markets as well as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Tangelos are being exported to Japan and Colombia. Navel orange varieties that are being harvested are Washington, lane, barnfield, late navel, Thomson improved (TI), cara cara, fisher, and newhall. Navels continue to be sent to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Fiji, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Tonga, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Cara caras are getting packed for domestic markets as well as exported to Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Blood oranges are going to domestic markets and Korea. Grapefruit are being exported to Korea and Japan. Netting continues to be placed in seedless mandarin groves in preparation for the coming citrus bloom period. Mandarins are being harvested and moved to domestic markets and exported to Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, and Guatemala. Star ruby grapefruit are being exported to Japan. Lemons are being exported to Colombia and Japan. New blocks of gem avocados are starting to be planted where citrus has been removed.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Local fruit stands are planting spring crops. Onion, lettuce, herbs, and strawberries continue to be harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets. Field preparation is ongoing as the warmer temperatures will provide good conditions for planting. Onions continue to grow. Eggplant seedlings also continue to grow.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland quality is still good, but the sunny warm weather will begin to start the drying down of the vegetation. The fed-cattle market was at $138/cwt. this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states. Local nurseries are stocking up their spring inventory. Local citrus nurseries are also shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state and international nurseries and growers. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.