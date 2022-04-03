Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 2

Citrus, avocados and olives: Navels are exporting to Mexico, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Tonga, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Hong Kong. Cara cara oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exported to Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Minneolas are being packed for domestic market as well as for exportation to Japan. Blood oranges are going to domestic markets and Korea. Netting continues to be placed in seedless mandarin groves in preparation for the coming citrus bloom period. Mandarins are being distributed to domestic markets. Star ruby grapefruit are being exported to Japan. Lemons are being exported to Colombia and Japan. New blocks of gem avocados continue to be planted where citrus has been removed.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberries are maturing, being harvested and are being sold at local fruit stands. Blueberries are growing in size with some being exported to Taiwan. Garlic is emerging and leaf lettuce is continuing to sprout. Onions continue to grow. Vegetables and ornamentals are being sent to Nevada.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland feeds are in good condition and rains earlier this week promoted grass growth. Dairy production is staying steady. Local cattle markets may be affected still by our feed and fuel prices. The market this week is steady with bulls and butcher cows selling well. The fed cattle market held at $138 this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are selling many spring flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. Local citrus nurseries are also shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state and international nurseries and growers. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.