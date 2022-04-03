Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 2

Small grains and other field crops: Row crops like alfalfa have started to be cut and bailed for hay. Wheat fields are in heading stage. The price of wheat this season is expected to be on the higher side. Other field crops are growing steadily. Rain earlier this week provided a good amount of moisture for small grains and other field crops to grow, but irrigation is still needed at the end of this week. Cotton fields continue to be prepped for planting.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Deciduous tree fruits continue growth. Persimmon, quince, grape, and walnut trees are starting to bud out. Cherry orchards are in full bloom. Herbicide spraying, fertilizing, and field sanitizing continues in orchards. Plum, peach, and almond trees still have bee boxes nearby. Grapes have begun to awaken from dormant stage and more young leaves have emerged. Tree fruit orchards have finished blooming, and small fruit have appeared on trees. Pistachios are being exported to Belgium, India, Mexico, Luxembourg, Switzerland, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Algeria, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, and China. Almonds are being exported to Spain, Morocco, Italy, Algeria, Japan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Germany, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Philippines, India, Korea, Taiwan, and Israel. Pecans continue to be exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Walnuts are shipping to Bulgaria.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Navels are exporting to Mexico, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Tonga, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Hong Kong. Cara cara oranges are being packed for domestic markets as well as exported to Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Minneolas are being packed for domestic market as well as for exportation to Japan. Blood oranges are going to domestic markets and Korea. Netting continues to be placed in seedless mandarin groves in preparation for the coming citrus bloom period. Mandarins are being distributed to domestic markets. Star ruby grapefruit are being exported to Japan. Lemons are being exported to Colombia and Japan. New blocks of gem avocados continue to be planted where citrus has been removed.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberries are maturing, being harvested and are being sold at local fruit stands. Blueberries are growing in size with some being exported to Taiwan. Garlic is emerging and leaf lettuce is continuing to sprout. Onions continue to grow. Vegetables and ornamentals are being sent to Nevada.
Livestock and poultry: Rangeland feeds are in good condition and rains earlier this week promoted grass growth. Dairy production is staying steady. Local cattle markets may be affected still by our feed and fuel prices. The market this week is steady with bulls and butcher cows selling well. The fed cattle market held at $138 this week.
Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are selling many spring flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. Local citrus nurseries are also shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state and international nurseries and growers. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.