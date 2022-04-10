Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 9

Small grains and other field crops: Corn is being planted, with some starting to emerge. Wheat and alfalfa are still doing well with the moderate spring weather we have been having. Alfalfa is being cut, dried, and baled. Wheat and oats winter forage crops continue to develop. In various parts of Tulare County winter grains are beginning to be harvested for silage. Beds are being made in fields for row crops. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Apricots and cherries are enlarging and maturing on trees. Plum, peach, nectarine, and almond orchards have small fruit setting as well as leaf development. Mating disruptors are being placed inside the orchards, and more irrigation is being applied. Stone fruit orchards are being thinned in most varieties. Grape vines are leafing out as well as kiwi vines. Walnut trees continue to push out new leaves and are tasseling. Almonds are being shipped to Thailand, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, China, Greece, and India. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Italy, Morocco, India, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Jordan, Poland, Thailand, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, Japan, and China. Pecans continue to be exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Persimmons are beginning to send out new leaves.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Citrus groves are blooming, and the coming hot days might speed up citrus blooming quicker than normal. Beehives are being placed near citrus groves. Navel orange and mandarin blooms are being seen, with the strong aroma prevalent in the citrus belt. Valencia oranges continue to mature on trees. Late navel oranges are being shipped for domestic markets. Exports of navels are heading to Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador. Mandarins are being distributed to domestic markets. Lemons are being shipped to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Olives are blooming and being pruned.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberry stands throughout the county are opening. Blueberries are in the early stages of production, while some later varieties are still in bloom. Blueberries continue to be shipped to Taiwan. Some blackberries at local stands will be ripening in the upcoming month. Onion, sweet corn and fava beans are in the early stages of the growing season. Garlic is emerging and leaf lettuce is continuing to grow.
Livestock and poultry: Rangeland conditions are fair; more rainfall is needed to promote growth. Hot weather at the end of the week caused rapid drying. Butcher cows and bulls are still selling well as local markets are being affected by feed and fuel prices. The fed-cattle market continues to hold at $138/cwt. this week.
Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are still in full swing selling many spring flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. Vegetables and ornamentals are being sent to Nevada. Local citrus nurseries are also shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries and growers. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.