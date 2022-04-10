Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 9

Citrus, avocados and olives: Citrus groves are blooming, and the coming hot days might speed up citrus blooming quicker than normal. Beehives are being placed near citrus groves. Navel orange and mandarin blooms are being seen, with the strong aroma prevalent in the citrus belt. Valencia oranges continue to mature on trees. Late navel oranges are being shipped for domestic markets. Exports of navels are heading to Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador. Mandarins are being distributed to domestic markets. Lemons are being shipped to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Olives are blooming and being pruned.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberry stands throughout the county are opening. Blueberries are in the early stages of production, while some later varieties are still in bloom. Blueberries continue to be shipped to Taiwan. Some blackberries at local stands will be ripening in the upcoming month. Onion, sweet corn and fava beans are in the early stages of the growing season. Garlic is emerging and leaf lettuce is continuing to grow.

Livestock and poultry: Rangeland conditions are fair; more rainfall is needed to promote growth. Hot weather at the end of the week caused rapid drying. Butcher cows and bulls are still selling well as local markets are being affected by feed and fuel prices. The fed-cattle market continues to hold at $138/cwt. this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are still in full swing selling many spring flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. Vegetables and ornamentals are being sent to Nevada. Local citrus nurseries are also shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries and growers. Cut flowers continue to be imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.