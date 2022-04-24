Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 23

Citrus, avocados and olives: Grapefruit, mandarin and navel orange harvest were delayed during Easter weekend, then resumed back to normal. Bee apiaries remain in and around blooming citrus groves. Seedless tangerine groves remain netted to prevent cross pollination by bees. Mandarins are being sent to Korea and Japan. Navel oranges are being sent to New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Singapore, and Vietnam. Cara cara navels are being packed for domestic markets as well as exports to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are currently being harvested and packed for domestic markets, as well as being exported to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Avocado and olive trees are still blooming.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberries are at peak of season and can be found at fruit stands throughout the county along with this season’s herbs and vegetables. The leaf lettuce harvest continues. Blueberries continue to bloom, and some are being shipped to Taiwan and Vietnam. Previously planted eggplant, fava beans, garlic, onions, squash, sweet corn, watermelon, and zucchini plants continue to grow. Planting times have been staggered to spread out future harvest times.

Livestock and poultry: Fed-cattle market held at $138/cwt. this week. Rangeland quality remains very good. Irrigated pastures are in excellent condition. Expected precipitation later this week should benefit rangeland forage. Some ranchers are continuing to supplement their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay. Bulls and butcher cows are still in high demand with the market going in waves.

Tom’s additional comments: Shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at local nurseries and stores. Nurseries are continuing to increase inventory due to the demands of spring shipments. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states. Processed bare root roses continue to be shipped to various domestic and foreign markets, but in smaller numbers. Roses are being sent to Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii.