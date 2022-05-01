Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending April 30

Citrus, avocados and olives: Seedless tangerine groves continue to be covered with netting to prevent cross pollination by bees during the bloom period. A lot of oranges have been going to juice due to rainy, humid weather; and now extreme heat shock, which is weakening some of the fruit rinds and leaving other pieces very soft. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets and Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Domestic and export navels harvest is slowing down due to rising temperatures. Navels are going to Mexico, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Murcott mandarins are being picked and packed for U.S and Mexico markets. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exports to Japan and Korea. Lemons are currently being harvested and packed for domestic markets, as well as being exported to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Olive trees are being pushed out for replanting. Star ruby grapefruit is being exported to Mexico.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberries are still being picked, packed and sold at local stands along with leaf lettuce varieties. Onions are ready for harvest. Blueberries are being picked for domestic use and exports to Canada, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Planting times for spring vegetables have been staggered to spread out future harvest.

Livestock and poultry: Fed-cattle market has risen to $140/cwt. this week. Bulls and butcher cows are still in high demand at market. Rangeland quality remains very good. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures are starting to show signs of drying. Recent rains have been beneficial to slow the drying of range land. Some ranchers are continuing to supplement their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay.

Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are still busy, with garden essentials for summer vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees both coming in and going out. Nursery stock shipments are going to Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah. Bamboo sticks are being exported to Canada. Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.