Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 7

Citrus, avocados and olives: Beehives are being moved out of citrus groves. Clementine mandarins are still covered with bee netting to prevent cross pollination. Valencia oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Domestic and export navel orange harvest is slowing down due to rising temperatures. Navels are going to Cambodia, Vietnam, Peru, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Murcott mandarins are being picked and packed for U.S. and Mexico markets. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are currently being harvested and packed for domestic markets, as well as being exported to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Olive groves are being cleaned and pruned. Star ruby grapefruit is being exported to Korea and Mexico.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Strawberries are still being picked and packed and sold at local stands along with leaf lettuce varieties. Onions are ready for harvest. Blueberries are being picked for domestic use and exported to Canada, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Planting times for spring vegetables have been staggered to spread out future harvest. Dragon Fruit plants are being sent to Arizona. Winter vegetables harvest is mostly completed, and summer vegetables are being planted. Vegetable plugs are being sent to Nevada. Green beans are in full blooming. Herbs and other vegetables are being harvested and sold at local stores. Onions, fava beans, zucchini, eggplants and garlic continue to grow.

Livestock and poultry: Fed-cattle remained at $140/cwt. this week. Bulls and butcher cows are still in high demand at market. High temperature days have taken its toll on native grasses and forage reducing the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Nonirrigated pastures are in fair condition. Some ranchers are continuing to supplemental feed their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay.

Tom’s additional comments: Nurseries are still busy, with garden essentials for summer vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees both coming in and going out. Nursery stock shipments are going to Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah. Bamboo sticks are being exported to Canada. Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and prepare for summer planting.