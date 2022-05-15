Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 14

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS

Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Winter grain fields that have been harvested for silage or hay are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with corn or cotton. The warmer weather is close to summer temperatures and will present challenges for irrigation. Corn is growing steadily.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES

Early stone fruit varieties are being harvested. Apples have been making headway and have begun to gain size. Cherries are in full swing, with markets exporting to Taiwan and Canada. Cherry varieties include royal hazel and coral. Apricots, peaches, and nectarines continue to be harvested, packed, and sent to domestic and foreign markets. Markets include Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. Workers are still in grape vineyards thinning leaves and tying vines. Pistachios are being exported to Germany, Morocco, Algeria, Luxembourg, Mexico, Belgium, Israel, India, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China. Walnut canopies are becoming much denser with leaves. Almonds are heading to India, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Colombia, the Philippines, Norway, Sweden, Israel, Mexico, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Korea. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Almond exports are being shipped to Japan, Korea, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia, China, Indonesia, and India. Persimmon trees continue to bloom. Early variety persimmon trees have finished blooming and immature fruit is now present and developing. Pomegranate shrubs continue to bloom.