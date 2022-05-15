Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 14

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS
Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Winter grain fields that have been harvested for silage or hay are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with corn or cotton. The warmer weather is close to summer temperatures and will present challenges for irrigation. Corn is growing steadily.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES
Early stone fruit varieties are being harvested. Apples have been making headway and have begun to gain size. Cherries are in full swing, with markets exporting to Taiwan and Canada. Cherry varieties include royal hazel and coral. Apricots, peaches, and nectarines continue to be harvested, packed, and sent to domestic and foreign markets. Markets include Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. Workers are still in grape vineyards thinning leaves and tying vines. Pistachios are being exported to Germany, Morocco, Algeria, Luxembourg, Mexico, Belgium, Israel, India, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China. Walnut canopies are becoming much denser with leaves. Almonds are heading to India, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Colombia, the Philippines, Norway, Sweden, Israel, Mexico, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Korea. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Almond exports are being shipped to Japan, Korea, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia, China, Indonesia, and India. Persimmon trees continue to bloom. Early variety persimmon trees have finished blooming and immature fruit is now present and developing. Pomegranate shrubs continue to bloom.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES
Clementine mandarins are still covered with bee netting to prevent cross pollination. Valencia oranges are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Domestic and export navel orange harvest is slowing down due to rising temperatures. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are going to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Hong Kong. Murcott mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic and Mexico markets. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are currently being harvested and packed for domestic markets, as well as being exported to Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Star ruby grapefruit continue to be harvested and packed for domestic markets and exports to Korea and Mexico.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES
Strawberry stands throughout the county are open selling locally grown vegetables, strawberries, cherries, and blueberries. Blueberries are being harvested and sent to Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines. Planting times for spring vegetables have been staggered to spread out future harvest. Summer vegetables continue to be planted. Onions, fava beans, zucchini squash, eggplant, and garlic continue to grow.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY
The fed-cattle market has risen to $145/cwt. this week. Bulls and butcher cows are still in high demand at market, as are bred females. Higher fuel and feed prices are still pressing the local market prices. Recent high temperature days have taken its toll on native grasses and forage, reducing the amount or forage available to grazing cattle. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Nonirrigated pastures are in fair condition. Some ranchers are continuing to supplemental feed their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS
Nursery stock is being sent to Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada. Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and prepare for summer planting.