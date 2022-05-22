Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 21

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS
Warmer weather is here. More acreage of silage corn is being planted by local dairy farmers. Corn is being irrigated and treated for pests. Black-eyed beans are still being planted. Cotton fields are being planted and fields are also being treated for pests.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES
Cherry trees look to be full of color. Deciduous tree fruits continue enlarging, maturing, and being harvested. Spring princess, May princess, spring bliss, holly, rich snow white and krista peaches are being picked. Pearlicious and zee fire nectarines, and apricots are also being picked. Peaches, nectarines, and apricots are being exported to Mexico, British Columbia, and Canada. Irrigation continues in nut and tree fruit orchards. Field crews continue to thin grape vines and vineyards are also being treated for pests. Pistachio and almond orchards are being irrigated due to the warmer weather. Last season’s pistachios are being exported to Mexico, Vietnam, Israel, Italy, Spain, India, Greece, Jordan, Turkey, Korea, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Spain, Israel, and Korea. Almonds are being exported to India, South Africa, the Philippines, Japan, Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Qatar, Colombia, Israel, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Sweden, Mexico, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Persimmon trees continue to bloom. Early variety persimmon trees have finished blooming and immature fruit is now present and developing. Pomegranates continue to bloom.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES
Beehives are being moved out of citrus groves. Valencia oranges are heading to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Domestic and export navel orange harvest is slowing down due to rising temperatures. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to El Salvador, Mexico, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Murcott mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic and Mexico markets. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being sent to El Salvador and Japan. Star ruby grapefruit continue to be harvested and packed for domestic markets and exports to Korea, El Salvador, and Mexico.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES
Strawberry harvest is still very busy at roadside stands. Some lettuce varieties are available, as well as some blackberries that are almost ready to be harvested. Blueberry nursery stock is being planted now while other fields are being harvested and fruit sold at local farms and stands. Blueberries also continue to be exported to Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Planting times for spring vegetables have been staggered to spread out future harvest. Squash flowers are developing into fruit. Bell peppers are growing well.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY
The fed-cattle market has come to $140/cwt. this week. Bulls, bred females, and butcher cows are in demand. Cows are slowing down in producing milk as weather is getting hotter. Higher fuel and feed prices are affecting the local market prices. Grazing conditions are fair for local ranchers with range cattle. More rain will be needed to sustain grazing conditions for local cattlemen.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS
Nursery stock is being sent to Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada. Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and prepare for summer planting.