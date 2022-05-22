Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 21

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES

Beehives are being moved out of citrus groves. Valencia oranges are heading to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Domestic and export navel orange harvest is slowing down due to rising temperatures. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to El Salvador, Mexico, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Murcott mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic and Mexico markets. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being sent to El Salvador and Japan. Star ruby grapefruit continue to be harvested and packed for domestic markets and exports to Korea, El Salvador, and Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES

Strawberry harvest is still very busy at roadside stands. Some lettuce varieties are available, as well as some blackberries that are almost ready to be harvested. Blueberry nursery stock is being planted now while other fields are being harvested and fruit sold at local farms and stands. Blueberries also continue to be exported to Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Planting times for spring vegetables have been staggered to spread out future harvest. Squash flowers are developing into fruit. Bell peppers are growing well.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY

The fed-cattle market has come to $140/cwt. this week. Bulls, bred females, and butcher cows are in demand. Cows are slowing down in producing milk as weather is getting hotter. Higher fuel and feed prices are affecting the local market prices. Grazing conditions are fair for local ranchers with range cattle. More rain will be needed to sustain grazing conditions for local cattlemen.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS

Nursery stock is being sent to Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada. Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and prepare for summer planting.