Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending May 28

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Some blood oranges are being harvested now. Gold nugget mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Valencia oranges are still being picked in large quantities and are heading to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being sent to El Salvador and Japan. Star ruby grapefruit continue to be harvested and packed for domestic markets and exports to Korea, El Salvador, and Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Immature blackberries continue to develop and increase in size. A small amount of bloom is still present on the blackberry canes. Previously planted cucumbers, eggplant, fava beans, garlic, onions, peppers, squash, sugar cane, sweet corn, tomatillos, watermelon, and zucchini plants continue to grow.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland is showing signs of drying out from recent heat and dry weather. Dry weather has caused an overall reduction in the amount of forage available for grazing cattle. The fed-cattle market has stayed at $140/cwt. this week. There hasn’t been much change for demand of butcher cows and bulls from previous weeks, prices are staying steady. Higher fuel and feed prices are affecting the local market prices.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Shipments of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received at local nurseries and stores. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and prepare for summer planting.