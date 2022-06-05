Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 4

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Some blood oranges are being harvested now. Gold nugget mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Valencia oranges are still being harvested and are heading to Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm weather. Blueberries continue to be harvested and exported to Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Strawberries are also being harvested and sold at local stands. Onions are ready for harvest. Local fruit stands are stocking up on squash, zucchini, and early varieties of tomatoes.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland is drying out from recent heat and dry weather. Dry weather has caused an overall reduction in the amount of forage available for grazing cattle. The fed-cattle market has come to $138/cwt. this week. The demand for butcher cows and bulls continues to be stable. Higher fuel and feed prices are affecting the local market prices.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and preparing for summer planting. Vegetable plugs and ornamental plants are being sent to Colorado and Nevada.