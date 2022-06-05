Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 4

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Growers have been irrigating their corn fields with the warmer temperatures. Corn continues to be treated for pests. Alfalfa fields are also being cut, dried, and baled for hay during the warm, dry weather.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Stone fruit season is underway, with early varieties of nectarines, apricots, plums, and peaches being harvested and packed for domestic and exports to Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, Costa Rica, and Brazil. Orchard pest surveys for the stone fruit to Mexico program are increasing in frequency. Grapevines are being tied before berries grow to harvest size in a few more months. Field workers continue to trim and maintain vineyards. Kiwis are still developing and are being pollinated. Kiwis are also being placed under shade cloth. Pistachios are being exported to Italy, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Israel, the European Union, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Korea, Bulgaria, and Israel. Almonds are being exported to Japan, Korea, China, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Malaysia, India, Switzerland, South Africa, Colombia, and Indonesia. Pecan trees are finished blooming and small immature nuts continue to develop and increase in size. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Some blood oranges are being harvested now. Gold nugget mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Valencia oranges are still being harvested and are heading to Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan. Late navel varieties like lane lates are still being moved for export and domestic markets. Navel oranges are being exported to Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Minneola tangelos are being packed for domestic markets and exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm weather. Blueberries continue to be harvested and exported to Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Strawberries are also being harvested and sold at local stands. Onions are ready for harvest. Local fruit stands are stocking up on squash, zucchini, and early varieties of tomatoes.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Rangeland is drying out from recent heat and dry weather. Dry weather has caused an overall reduction in the amount of forage available for grazing cattle. The fed-cattle market has come to $138/cwt. this week. The demand for butcher cows and bulls continues to be stable. Higher fuel and feed prices are affecting the local market prices.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Bareroot roses are in the final stages of being shipped. Wholesale nurseries are shipping out more spring stock to other states and preparing for summer planting. Vegetable plugs and ornamental plants are being sent to Colorado and Nevada.