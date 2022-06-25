Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending June 25

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES

Olive orchards continue to be cleaned and pruned; some trees have formed tiny fruits. Grapefruit are being exported to the Dominican Republic. Some citrus groves are being hedge rowed. Valencia orange harvest is still strong, with exports going to Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Late navel oranges are being packed for the domestic market as well as Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea, and Taiwan. Star ruby grapefruit are being exported to Japan and Korea. Lemons are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exports to Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES

Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm weather. Farmers continue harvesting cantaloupes and melons. Squash is being harvested. Peppers continue to develop. Blueberries are being harvested, packed, and shipped for domestic markets and exported to Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, and Mexico. Strawberry stands throughout the county are open and selling locally grown vegetables, strawberries and boysenberries. Onion seed is being exported to Mexico and the Netherlands.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY

The condition of the rangeland is poor because of the continuing high temperatures. Continued rising temperature and dry weather has led to an overall reduction in the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. The fed-cattle market is at $137/cwt. this week. Bred cows and pairs are in high demand. Bulls and cows are selling higher than in past weeks. Calves and feeders are expected to be in demand.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS

Summer flowers, vegetables and fruit trees are still moving at local nurseries. Vegetable plugs and ornamental plants are being sent to Colorado and Nevada.