Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 2

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES

Immature olive fruit continues to develop and increase in size. New crop navels, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have set next year’s crop. Organic Valencia oranges are being harvested for domestic markets and exported to Japan, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Navel oranges are being exported to Mexico. Star ruby grapefruit are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Lemons are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES

Cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, onions, bell peppers, serrano peppers, squash, sugar cane, sweet corn, tomatillos, watermelon, and zucchini plants are being harvested. Blueberries and strawberries are wrapping up harvest in the upcoming week or so. Local stands continue to sell summer squash and blackberries.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY

Pastureland conditions are poor due to the lack of water and extreme heat. Grazing conditions are getting limited with the onset of extreme summer heat. The fed-cattle market has come up to $142/cwt. this week. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS

Fruit trees, summer garden vegetables, and flowers are still moving at local nurseries. A small amount of citrus nursery stock is being received and planted by growers. Roses are going to Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops in Tulare County.