Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 2

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS
Corn is thriving. Corn for silage is tasseling out with later varieties still growing. Sweet corn is being sold at roadside stands. With excess summer temperatures more irrigation is needed. Alfalfa is still being cut and baled for hay. Dried beans continue to be exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Cotton fields are growing well with warmer temperatures.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES
Stone fruit orchard pest surveys and cull cutting for fruit being exported to Mexico are happening daily. Peaches, plums, nectarines and interspecific stone fruit species continue to be harvested, packed, and sent to domestic and foreign markets. Apricots are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Peaches and nectarines are currently being exported to Colombia, Australia, China, Taiwan, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico. Plums are exporting to Australia, Taiwan, Canada, China, Brazil, British Columbia, Chile, Thailand, and Mexico. Immature pomegranates are rapidly developing and increasing in size. Cherries are now being irrigated and prepared for next year. Immature table grapes and Thompson seedless grapes for raisins continue to develop and increase in size. Persimmons also continue to develop and enlarge. Kiwifruit continue to develop. Walnuts are being exported to Greece, Morocco, and Turkey. Pistachios are being exported to Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Korea, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Israel, the European Union, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, Norway, and China. Almonds are shipping to the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Germany, China, Thailand, Mexico, Vietnam, India, Italy, South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, Turkey, Jordan, Colombia, and Barbados. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Italy.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES
Immature olive fruit continues to develop and increase in size. New crop navels, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have set next year’s crop. Organic Valencia oranges are being harvested for domestic markets and exported to Japan, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Navel oranges are being exported to Mexico. Star ruby grapefruit are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exports to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Lemons are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES
Cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, onions, bell peppers, serrano peppers, squash, sugar cane, sweet corn, tomatillos, watermelon, and zucchini plants are being harvested. Blueberries and strawberries are wrapping up harvest in the upcoming week or so. Local stands continue to sell summer squash and blackberries.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY
Pastureland conditions are poor due to the lack of water and extreme heat. Grazing conditions are getting limited with the onset of extreme summer heat. The fed-cattle market has come up to $142/cwt. this week. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS
Fruit trees, summer garden vegetables, and flowers are still moving at local nurseries. A small amount of citrus nursery stock is being received and planted by growers. Roses are going to Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops in Tulare County.