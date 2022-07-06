East Valley farmers and cities may get more surface water this summer

Better snow and rainfall in the Sacramento area late in the spring has allowed the Bureau of Reclamation to budget more water to be delivered to the San Joaquin Exchange Contractors through the Jones Pumping Plant moving it south of the Delta – relieving Friant of that obligation and allowing that much more water to be delivered to its members along the 150-mile Friant-Kern Canal.

“The 15% Class 1 allocation currently remains unchanged, but Reclamation informed the FWA Board of Directors at their regular Board meeting on June 23rd that any increase above 15% Class 1 allocation would likely occur in increments of perhaps 5%-10%,” Friant Water Authority (FWA) said in a June 29 post. “More recent communications with Reclamation suggest that an increase to 20% Class 1 could occur as early as next week.”

That would put an extra 40,000 acre feet into farm canals from Madera down to Bakersfield at a time of extreme drought in the hottest part of the summer. That water would also be in addition to 120,000 acre feet included in the initial 15% allocation. In a wet year, like 2019, FWA contractors get a full allocation of Class 1 water, or 800,000 acre feet. Class 1 contractors are those who receive water before anyone else while Class 2 contractors only receive water when there is more than enough to supply Class 2. FWA’s Class 2 contractors did not receive any allocation, meaning the 2022 water year is projected to be very dry. Water years run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the following year.