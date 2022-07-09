Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 9

Small grains and other field crops: Corn and sorghum planting is nearly completed. Corn for silage is tasseling out with later varieties still growing steadily, thriving, and elongating. Cotton fields are beginning to bloom, and the warmer temperatures are necessitating irrigation. Alfalfa is continuing to be cut and baled for hay. Dried beans continue to be exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Stone fruit orchard pest surveys and cull cutting for fruit being exported to Mexico are happening daily. Peaches, plums, nectarines, and interspecific stone fruit species continue to be harvested, packed, and sent to domestic and foreign markets. Apricots are being exported to Canada and Mexico. Peaches and nectarines are currently being exported to Thailand, Australia, China, Taiwan, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. Plums are being exported to Canada, China, Brazil, British Columbia, and Mexico. Immature pomegranates are rapidly developing and increasing in size. Grape harvesting has begun in Kern County with black seedless and flame seedless varieties. Table grapes are being exported to Australia and Korea. Most table grapes and raisin grapes continue to develop and increase in size. Persimmons also continue to develop and enlarge. Kiwifruits continue to develop. Last season’s walnuts are being exported to Greece, Morocco, and Turkey. Pistachios are being exported to Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Spain, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Korea, Switzerland, Israel, the European Union, Turkey, and China. Almonds are being exported to Korea, Japan, Belgium, China, Germany, India, Italy, Israel, the Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Pakistan, Dominican Republic, and Malaysia.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Olive fruit continues to develop and increase in size. New crop navels, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have set next year’s crop. Valencia harvest is ending, with fruit mainly being sent domestically. Some exports are being sent to Japan, Malaysia, Thailand Mexico, and Hong Kong. Organic Valencia oranges are being harvested for domestic markets and exported to Japan. Star Ruby grapefruit are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and export markets in Mexico.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry and blueberry season has concluded; and farmers have begun cleaning berry fields. Watermelons, honeydews, and cantaloupes have been harvested and sold at local fruit stands. Lettuce, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables continue being harvested and sold at local farmers’ markets. Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm temperatures. Cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, onions, bell peppers, serrano peppers, summer squash, sugar cane, sweet corn, tomatillos are available at local stands. Dried blueberries are being exported to the Philippines.
Livestock and poultry: Pastureland conditions are poor due to the lack of water and extreme heat. Grazing conditions are getting limited with the onset of extreme summer heat. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. The fed-cattle market continues at $142/cwt. this week. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand.
Tom’s additional comments: Fruit trees, summer garden vegetables, and flowers are still moving at local nurseries. Nursery stock is being received and planted by growers. Roses are going to Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops in Tulare County.