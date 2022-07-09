Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 9

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Olive fruit continues to develop and increase in size. New crop navels, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have set next year’s crop. Valencia harvest is ending, with fruit mainly being sent domestically. Some exports are being sent to Japan, Malaysia, Thailand Mexico, and Hong Kong. Organic Valencia oranges are being harvested for domestic markets and exported to Japan. Star Ruby grapefruit are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and export markets in Mexico.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry and blueberry season has concluded; and farmers have begun cleaning berry fields. Watermelons, honeydews, and cantaloupes have been harvested and sold at local fruit stands. Lettuce, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables continue being harvested and sold at local farmers’ markets. Summer vegetable crops continue to be planted and have developed well with the warm temperatures. Cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, onions, bell peppers, serrano peppers, summer squash, sugar cane, sweet corn, tomatillos are available at local stands. Dried blueberries are being exported to the Philippines.

Livestock and poultry: Pastureland conditions are poor due to the lack of water and extreme heat. Grazing conditions are getting limited with the onset of extreme summer heat. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. The fed-cattle market continues at $142/cwt. this week. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand.

Tom’s additional comments: Fruit trees, summer garden vegetables, and flowers are still moving at local nurseries. Nursery stock is being received and planted by growers. Roses are going to Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to local flower shops in Tulare County.