Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending July 23

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES:

Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Mexico. Olive fruit continue to develop and increase in size. Avocado fruit continue to develop. New-crop navel oranges, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have set next year’s crop. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. Organic Valencia oranges are being harvested for domestic markets. Lemons are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES:

Blackberries, watermelons, honeydew, and cantaloupes have been harvested and sold at local fruit stands. Salad greens, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables continue to be harvested and sold at local farmers markets. Sweet corn is available local roadside stands.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY:

Rangeland conditions are very dry. Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. The fed-cattle market continues at $142/cwt. this week. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand. Cows are slowing down in producing milk as weather is getting hotter. Dairymen are doing their best to maintain cool conditions for their cows in this heatwave.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS:

Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Roses are being shipped to Hawaii, Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Surface water is flowing in a few of the irrigation districts’ canals.