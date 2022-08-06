Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 6

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Star Ruby grapefruit are being packed for the domestic markets as well as exported to Japan and Mexico. Olive fruit continues to develop and increase in size. Avocado fruit continue to develop. New-crop navel oranges, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Citrus growers are continuing to irrigate their trees to reduce heat stress on newly planted trees and mature trees that have next season’s crop. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES:

Watermelons, eggplant, sweet corn, peppers, okra, and squash are being harvested and sold at local fruit stands. Salad greens, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables continue to be harvested and sold at local Farmer’s Markets. Eggplant foliage is getting large.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: The fed cattle market is at $140/cwt. this week. Rangeland is in fair to poor condition due to the lack of moisture and rainfall. All sales have been strong in recent weeks with feeders and calves still in high demand. Cows are slowing down in producing milk as weather stays hot. Dairymen are doing their best to maintain cool conditions for their cows in this ongoing heatwave.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: We are receiving shipments of ornamental plants at commercial nurseries and stores.. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, grafting buds and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries and growers in Canada, the Bahamas, and Spain. Roses being exported to Hawaii, Florida, Arizona, and Texas.