Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 13

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Cotton fields are in full bloom. Some fields of alfalfa are being cut for silage and baled for dairy feed. Corn silage harvest continues in various parts of the county. Fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and tilled for fall planting. Summer silage is still growing rapidly with the much-needed rain and irrigation. Sudangrass is being cut, dried, and baled. Bean fields continue to be treated for weeds and insects. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and St. Lucia.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Almonds are beginning to be shaken off the trees and picked up. Old walnut orchards are being removed. Nut trees are being sprayed for pests and some nut tree orchards are being tilled or sprayed for weed control prior to harvest. Harvested stone fruit orchards are being pruned and topped. Table grape harvest is picking up with many varieties being picked, including Summer Diamond, Sweet Glove, Ivory, Krissy, Flame seedless, Thompson, Midnight Beauty, and Ruby Rush. Table grapes are being sent to Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Dominican Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Cambodia. Plums, nectarines, and peaches are still being picked and orchard surveys for Mexico certifications are still active. Reflective tarps are being placed in late season nectarines to improve color before harvest. Plum harvest is still going strong with exports to British Columbia and Mexico, along with high domestic sales. Kiwifruit are developing and some vineyards are being shaded. Pistachio nuts are being shipped to India, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, Morocco, France, Mexico, Thailand, and Israel. Almond exports are shipping to Korea, Japan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, and Germany. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey. Pomegranate fruit is maturing and getting close to harvested.