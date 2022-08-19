Tulare County Crop Report for week ending Aug. 20

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS:

Cotton fields are in full bloom. Some fields of alfalfa are being cut for silage and baled for dairy feed. Corn silage harvest is in full swing throughout the county. Corn fields that were planted late in the season are still immature, with plants that have not formed tassels. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Bean fields continue to be treated for weeds and insects. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and St. Lucia.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES:

Almonds are being shaken off the trees and swept. Nut trees are being sprayed for pests and some nut tree orchards are being tilled or sprayed for weed control prior to harvest. The new pistachio crop is near maturity, with harvest approaching quickly. Quince are maturing and being picked for local buyers. Table grape harvest is picking up with many varieties being picked, including summer diamond, sweet glove, ivory, krissy, flame seedless, Thompson, midnight beauty, and ruby rush. Grapes are currently being exported to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Orchard surveys for the United States to Mexico export program continue. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, and Taiwan, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Kiwifruit, persimmons, and pomegranates continue to develop and increase in size. Some pomegranates are being picked and packed for domestic shipment to Florida. Pistachio nuts are being shipped to Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Jordan, Spain, Australia, Taiwan, and Thailand. Almond exports are being shipped to Korea, Japan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Belgium. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnuts are being exported to Israel.