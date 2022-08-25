Devastating citrus disease hits U.S. for first time in Tulare County

Citrus Research Board’s Chief Research Scientist Melinda Klein said that there is little information on how the nation or state will cure and address the virus, as it is so new to the region. Klein said APHIS and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are taking the lead in investigating the virus instead of the state or county because it is a national concern, not just a local one.

The first step will be to measure the spread of the virus to surrounding regions such as Fresno and Kings counties. Klein said there are also no research plans being conducted yet until the state understands how widespread the virus is.

“The virus may not reveal a lot of symptoms right now, because it seems to be heat sensitive, but as we cool off into the fall, if people see any kind of unusual symptoms, we would encourage them to speak with CDFA,” Klein said.