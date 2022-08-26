Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 27

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Corn can be found in various stages of development. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green chopped for silage. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Cotton continues to bloom and progress. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, and France. Bean fields are being treated for weed and insect pests.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Almond harvest is still in progress with early varieties being shaken and swept. Walnuts are slightly larger than the last two weeks but still immature. Quince is maturing and being picked for local buyers. Table grapes are being picked and packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Australia. Many varieties are being harvested like krissy, midnight beauty, scarlet royal, sweet globe, autumn crisp, and sweet celebration. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Kiwifruit, persimmons, and pomegranates continue to develop and increase in size. Some pomegranates are being picked and packed for domestic shipment to Florida. Harvest has begun for the new pistachios crop. Pistachios are still being processed and exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. Almond exports are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, India, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnuts are being exported to Israel.