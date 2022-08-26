Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Aug. 27

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa is being swathed, raked, and baled. Corn can be found in various stages of development. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green chopped for silage. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Cotton continues to bloom and progress. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, and France. Bean fields are being treated for weed and insect pests.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Almond harvest is still in progress with early varieties being shaken and swept. Walnuts are slightly larger than the last two weeks but still immature. Quince is maturing and being picked for local buyers. Table grapes are being picked and packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Australia. Many varieties are being harvested like krissy, midnight beauty, scarlet royal, sweet globe, autumn crisp, and sweet celebration. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Kiwifruit, persimmons, and pomegranates continue to develop and increase in size. Some pomegranates are being picked and packed for domestic shipment to Florida. Harvest has begun for the new pistachios crop. Pistachios are still being processed and exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany. Almond exports are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, India, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnuts are being exported to Israel.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Olive fruit continue to develop and increase in size. Avocado fruit continue to develop. New-crop navel oranges, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop. Old citrus groves are being removed and being replaced with young citrus trees. Valencia oranges continue to be picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico. Thinning of excess fruit on mandarin blocks continues.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Certified producers are offering summer varieties of onions, squash, eggplant, cantaloupe and watermelons. Squash and zucchini have been harvested and found at farm stands and in stores. With some of the fields being prepped and plowed before the next spring of strawberry and other fruit plantings. Onion seed is being exported to the Netherlands.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: The fed cattle market has increased to $142/cwt. this week. High temperature and dry weather have led to an overall reduction in the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. Some ranchers are continuing to supplement their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay. Local cattlemen are moving cattle to areas that have better forage in addition to reducing herd size.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Local wholesale nurseries are continuing to ship small summer shipments of nursery stock to local and out-of-state retail nurseries. Wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood, and seed to local, out-of-state and international nurseries as well as growers in Canada, Bahamas, Spain, French Polynesia, and South Africa. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county.