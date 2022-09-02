Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Sept. 3

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Olive groves are getting ready for harvest season. Avocado fruit continue to develop. New-crop navel oranges, tangerines, and lemons continue to ripen on the trees before next season harvest in a few months. Some citrus groves are being hedge rowed. Valencia oranges continue to be picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Mexico. Thinning of excess fruit on mandarin blocks continues.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Certified producers are offering summer varieties of onions, squash, eggplant, cantaloupe and watermelons. Squash, zucchini, honeydew melons, and watermelons have been harvested and found at farm stands and in stores. Some of the fields are being prepped and plowed before the next season of strawberry and other small-fruit plantings. Onion seed is being exported to the Netherlands and Mexico. Blueberries are being exported to Taiwan and Mexico.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle, heavy weights, and butcher cows are being sold at good pricing. The fed-cattle markets were at $145/cwt this week. High temperatures and dry weather have led to an overall reduction in the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. Some ranchers are continuing to supplement their livestock with alfalfa and oat hay. Local cattlemen are moving cattle to areas that have better forage in addition to reducing herd size.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery shipments have significantly dropped in number when compared to the busier springtime shipments. Wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood, and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries as well as growers in Canada, Bahamas, Spain, French Polynesia, and South Africa. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county.