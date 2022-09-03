Ag commissioner’s office cleanses the county of harmful pesticides

Legacy pesticides

Pesticides that fall under the term “legacy pesticides” consist of chemicals that were once allowed for use in the U.S. but have since been canceled or flat-out banned because of the risks they present to humans, animals and the environment. According to the National Pesticide Information Center website, the legacy these pesticides leave behind is the long-lived persistence they have on the environment. Once they are released, they can take many years to degrade. Some more harmful chemicals found in these older pesticides, like DDT or Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, can take anywhere from two to 15 years to break down even halfway, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. If exposed to it at a high enough volume, DDT can induce tremors, headaches, nausea and seizures in humans.

Additionally, once some of the chemicals from these pesticides are broken down, they have potential to become more persistent or toxic than the chemicals originally used. According to the National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC) website, pesticides do not disappear when they break down. Instead, new chemicals can be formed that can be either more or less toxic than the original chemical. Some chemicals may not break down at all and will instead move from their original location depending on the chemical and environmental conditions.