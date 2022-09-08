Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Sept. 10

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa is being dried and baled for dairy feed. Sudangrass is being cut, dried and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been greened chopped for silage. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are almost ready for harvest. Corn and sorghum fields are being treated for pests.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Almond and pistachios are being harvested. Quince is maturing and being picked for local buyers. Raisin grapes are sun drying and some are rolled and ready to pick up. Table grapes are being packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Australia. Many varieties are being harvested like krissy, midnight beauty, scarlet royal, sweet globe, autumn crisp, and sweet celebration. Reflective tarps are being placed out in some late nectarine and peach orchards to improve fruit color. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, and British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Some pomegranates are being picked and packed for domestic shipment to Florida. Pistachios are still being processed and exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Almonds are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.