Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Sept. 17

Small grains and other field crops: Alfalfa and Sudangrass are being cut, dried, and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green-chopped for silage. Silage fields are being heavily irrigated although the temperatures have fallen a bit in recent days. Bean fields are being cut into windrows for drying. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are almost ready for harvest.

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Packing houses of almond and pistachio nuts were busy covering bins before the rain arrived. Table grapes are being packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Australia. Later variety table grapes remain on the vines collecting sugars, while some wine grape vineyards are being harvested in bulk loads. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, and British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Pistachios are still being processed and exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Almonds are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnut harvest has started in various locations around Tulare County and being exported to Turkey and Israel.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Avocado fruit continue to develop. Citrus growers continue irrigating as many days as possible to prevent fruit drop because of heat stress. Valencia oranges got softer due to hot temperature days. Growers have started harvesting olives. They seem to be smaller in size in comparison to previous years.