Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Sept. 24

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa and Sudan grass continues to be mowed and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green-chopped for silage. Harvested silage corn fields are being fertilized with manure and tilled for planting this fall. Bean fields are being cut into windrows for drying. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are almost ready for harvest.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Table grapes are being packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Australia. Raisin growers have started laying down grapes in the fields, but with the recent rain could show some decline in the raisin crop. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded, while some fruit continues being picked and packed for both domestic and export markets though it has slowed down as the season finishes. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, and British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Pistachios are being shaken from the orchards and are exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Almonds are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnut harvest has started in various locations around Tulare County and being exported to Turkey and Israel.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Star ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Avocado fruit continue to develop. Citrus growers continue irrigating as many days as possible to prevent fruit drop because of heat stress. Olives are starting to be picked. Lemons are starting to be picked from Sunkist district 3 region for packing in Woodlake. Local farms are preparing the soil for fall plantings, including discing and fertilization. Strawberry growers are continuing to treat their growing grounds for fall plantings.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Certified Producers are offering summer varieties of onions, squash, eggplant, cantaloupe, and watermelons. Squash, zucchini, honeydew melons, and watermelons have been harvested and found at farm stands and in stores. Onion seed is being exported to the Netherlands and Mexico. Fields are being disced and plowed for fall and winter vegetable plantings.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle, heavy weights, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $143/cwt this week. Irrigated pastures are in good condition, the nonirrigated pastures are in poor condition due to the hot weather. The cooler weather this week will be an added relief though high temperatures are expected to return.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Local landscaper supply companies are receiving rye and fescue grass seed from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. Wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping trees, graft wood, and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries, as well as growers in Canada, Bahamas, Spain, French Polynesia, and South Africa. Olive trees are being dug out of old groves for ornamental use. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county.