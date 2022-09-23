Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Sept. 24

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa and Sudan grass continues to be mowed and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green-chopped for silage. Harvested silage corn fields are being fertilized with manure and tilled for planting this fall. Bean fields are being cut into windrows for drying. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are almost ready for harvest.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Table grapes are being packed for export to Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, Cambodia, Guatemala, Korea, Ecuador, the Philippines, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Australia. Raisin growers have started laying down grapes in the fields, but with the recent rain could show some decline in the raisin crop. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded, while some fruit continues being picked and packed for both domestic and export markets though it has slowed down as the season finishes. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, and British Columbia, along with high domestic sales. Prunes are being exported to China. Pistachios are being shaken from the orchards and are exported in large quantities to China, Israel, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Almonds are being shipped to Japan, Germany, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Korea, China, Belgium, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Jordan, Mexico, India, Thailand, Panama, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Walnut harvest has started in various locations around Tulare County and being exported to Turkey and Israel.