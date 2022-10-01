Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 1

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa and Sudangrass continues to be mowed and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green-chopped for silage. Bean fields are being cut into windrows for drying. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are being defoliated prior to harvest.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Grape harvest continues with varieties like Autumn King, Princess, Scarlet, Allison, Krissy, Red Globes, and Autumn Crisp. Grapes are being exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Honduras, China, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia. Raisin grapes continue to dry on trays. Raisins that have completed the drying process are being rolled and picked up. Almond orchards are being cleaned after harvest. Pistachio orchards are still being harvested and shaken. Walnut harvest has started in various parts of the county. Persimmons and quince fruit are still developing on their trees before fall harvest. Kiwifruit are still under shade-cloth maturing. Pomegranate fruits are maturing, and Early Wonderful pomegranates are being picked and sold to local markets and exported to New Zealand. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded, while some fruit continues being picked and packed for both domestic and export markets. Peaches, plums and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. Prunes are being exported to China. Pistachios are being exported in large quantities to China, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Norway, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Morocco, and Vietnam. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to India, China, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, and Mexico Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Star Ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Citrus growers continue irrigating as many days as possible to prevent fruit drop because of heat stress. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exported to Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. Olives are being picked throughout the county.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Zucchini, squash, eggplants, green beans, and assorted peppers continue to be harvested for local farmers’ markets. Lower temperature this week, when compared to previous weeks have helped the growth of vegetables. Pumpkins are developing well and being harvesting for Halloween decoration.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle weight, heavy weight, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $143/cwt this week. Irrigated pastures are in good condition, the non-irrigated pastures are in poor condition due to the hot, dry weather.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Local landscaper supply companies are receiving rye and fescue grass seed from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. Wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping trees, graft wood, and seed to local, out-of-state, and international nurseries, as well as growers in Canada, Bahamas, Spain, French Polynesia, and South Africa. Some mature olive trees being dug for ornamental use by landscapers.