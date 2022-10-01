Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 1

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Alfalfa and Sudangrass continues to be mowed and baled. Some corn is still being irrigated while other fields have been green-chopped for silage. Bean fields are being cut into windrows for drying. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, St. Lucia, Martinique, French Polynesia, and France. Cotton plants have bloomed, formed bolls, and are being defoliated prior to harvest.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Grape harvest continues with varieties like Autumn King, Princess, Scarlet, Allison, Krissy, Red Globes, and Autumn Crisp. Grapes are being exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Honduras, China, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia. Raisin grapes continue to dry on trays. Raisins that have completed the drying process are being rolled and picked up. Almond orchards are being cleaned after harvest. Pistachio orchards are still being harvested and shaken. Walnut harvest has started in various parts of the county. Persimmons and quince fruit are still developing on their trees before fall harvest. Kiwifruit are still under shade-cloth maturing. Pomegranate fruits are maturing, and Early Wonderful pomegranates are being picked and sold to local markets and exported to New Zealand. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded, while some fruit continues being picked and packed for both domestic and export markets. Peaches, plums and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. Prunes are being exported to China. Pistachios are being exported in large quantities to China, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Norway, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Morocco, and Vietnam. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to India, China, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, and Mexico Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.