Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 8

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, France, and Martinique. Cotton fields are being defoliated as harvest has just begun and should be ramping up in the coming weeks. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down throughout the county. Harvested fields are being fertilized and tilled for planting winter grain crops. Alfalfa and Sudangrass continue to be irrigated, cut, dried, and baled.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Table grape harvest continues with varieties like Autumn King, Princess, Scarlet, Allison, Krissy, Red Globes, and Autumn Crisp. Grapes are being exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, China, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia. Raisins that have completed the drying process are being rolled and picked up. Walnut harvest has started in various parts of the county. Persimmons are still developing on their trees before fall harvest. Kiwifruit are still under shade-cloth maturing. Pomegranates are maturing, and Early Wonderful pomegranates are being picked and sold to local markets and exported to New Zealand. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. Pistachios are being exported in large quantities to China, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Norway, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Morocco, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to India, China, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, the Philippines, and Mexico. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: New crop oranges, tangerines, and lemons continue to develop and have begun to show color. Star Ruby grapefruit are being packed for domestic markets, as well as exported to Mexico. Citrus growers continue irrigating as many days as possible to prevent fruit drop because of heat stress. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exported to Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. Olives are being picked throughout the county.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Zucchini squash, eggplants, green beans, and assorted peppers continue to be harvested for local Farmers’ Markets. Somewhat lower temperature this week, when compared to previous weeks, have helped the growth of vegetables. Pumpkins, sweet corn, sugar cane, and tomatillos continue to grow.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle weight, heavy weight, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $143/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. Irrigated pastures are in good condition, the non-irrigated pastures are in poor condition due to the hot, dry weather.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Shipments of dragon fruit root stocks are sent to Arizona.