Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 8

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, France, and Martinique. Cotton fields are being defoliated as harvest has just begun and should be ramping up in the coming weeks. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down throughout the county. Harvested fields are being fertilized and tilled for planting winter grain crops. Alfalfa and Sudangrass continue to be irrigated, cut, dried, and baled.

DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Table grape harvest continues with varieties like Autumn King, Princess, Scarlet, Allison, Krissy, Red Globes, and Autumn Crisp. Grapes are being exported to Japan, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador, China, Korea, Thailand, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia. Raisins that have completed the drying process are being rolled and picked up. Walnut harvest has started in various parts of the county. Persimmons are still developing on their trees before fall harvest. Kiwifruit are still under shade-cloth maturing. Pomegranates are maturing, and Early Wonderful pomegranates are being picked and sold to local markets and exported to New Zealand. Older stone fruit orchards are being pushed and shredded. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. Pistachios are being exported in large quantities to China, Luxembourg, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Norway, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Morocco, Turkey, Vietnam, and China. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Almonds are being exported to India, China, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, the Philippines, and Mexico. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.