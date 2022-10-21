Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 22

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Navel orange season is fast approaching and soon we will be testing for maturity and color. Some grapefruit can be seen being picked and readied for pack. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exports to Mexico. Olives are being picked throughout the county. Pummelos are starting to be picked in Kern County for packing at local citrus houses.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Strawberry farmers are preparing the ground for next season’s plants. Blueberry fields are being pruned and cleaned up for next season. Zucchini squash, eggplants, green beans, and assorted peppers continue to be harvested for local Farmers’ Markets. Onion seed is being exported to Israel and Brazil. Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle weight, heavy weight, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $145/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. The warmer days are coming to an end with more dewy mornings which will help green up the rangeland.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to florists in Tulare County. Local wholesale nurseries are starting to ship early Fall shipments of nursery stock to local and out of state retail nurseries. Nurseries are continuing replanting to increase inventory before the cold weather arrives. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out of state to Hawaii and international nurseries. Some mature olive trees are being dug for ornamental/landscape use.