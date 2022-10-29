Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 29

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Navel orange season in Tulare County is fast approaching, and some are already being tested for maturity and color. Some grapefruit can be seen being picked and readied for pack. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exports to Mexico. Olives are being picked throughout the county. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands. Fields are being prepped for winter vegetables. Sugar cane continues to grow. Eggplants and yellow squash continue to be harvested.

LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle weight, heavy weight, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $146/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. The warmer days are coming to an end with more dewy mornings which will help green up the rangeland.

TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Small amounts of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received in nurseries and stores. Mature olive trees continue to be extracted from the soil and sent to Southern California where they are used in ornamental landscaping. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county. House plants, fall vegetable starts, and some bare root trees are moving around at local nurseries as temperatures begin to fall.