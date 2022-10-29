Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Oct. 29

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried bean export continues to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Cotton harvest is ongoing county wide. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down throughout the county. Harvested corn and sorghum silage fields are being fertilized and tilled for winter forage crops. Alfalfa continues to be irrigated, cut, dried, and baled. Sudangrass is being cut, dried, and baled. Winter wheat seed is being shipped out to our local growers for planting.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Grape harvest continues in the county. Red, Green and some black seedless table grapes are being picked. Table grapes are being packed and exported to domestic markets and the international markets of China, Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, El Salvador, Guatemala, New Zealand, Chile, and Central America. Persimmon and pomegranate harvest continues. Early Wonderful pomegranates are being picked and sold to local markets and exported to New Zealand. Peaches, plums, and nectarines are currently being exported to Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. Almond export continues to India, China, Korea, New Zealand, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, Jordan, Hong Kong, Colombia, and Japan. Pistachio harvest in now complete, with exports to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Israel, Australia Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, and Turkey. The walnut harvest continues throughout the county. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Navel orange season in Tulare County is fast approaching, and some are already being tested for maturity and color. Some grapefruit can be seen being picked and readied for pack. Valencia oranges are being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exports to Mexico. Olives are being picked throughout the county. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands. Fields are being prepped for winter vegetables. Sugar cane continues to grow. Eggplants and yellow squash continue to be harvested.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Middle weight, heavy weight, and butcher cows are being sold at good prices. The fed-cattle market was at $146/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. The warmer days are coming to an end with more dewy mornings which will help green up the rangeland.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Small amounts of ornamental nursery stock continue to be received in nurseries and stores. Mature olive trees continue to be extracted from the soil and sent to Southern California where they are used in ornamental landscaping. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county. House plants, fall vegetable starts, and some bare root trees are moving around at local nurseries as temperatures begin to fall.