Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 12

Citrus, avocados and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature. Early-variety navel harvest has started in some parts of the county and packed for domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked. Pummelos are starting to be picked in the region for packing at local citrus houses. Valencia oranges are still being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exports to Mexico. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand. Rain will have growers applying fungicides. Old citrus groves are being removed with cleared fields being leveled for replanting. Citrus harvest has slowed as wet conditions will hinder field crews from picking. The olive harvest is complete.

Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Roadside stands continue to sell fall produce. Fall vegetables are being picked for local farmer’s markets. Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands though consumer demand is low since Halloween has finished. Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Fields are being prepped and planted with winter vegetables.

Livestock and poultry: The fed-cattle market is up again to $150/cwt this week. Dry weather has led to an overall reduction in the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. The warmer days are coming to an end with this week’s rain helping to green up the rangeland.

Tom’s additional comments: Ornamental nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Winter vegetable plants are being sold at local nurseries for home gardens. Incoming shipments of ornamental evergreen pines are arriving from Oregon in preparation of the upcoming holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected. Grass seed is being inspected and sold at local garden centers.