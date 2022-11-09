Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 12

Small grains and other field crops: Lentils are being exported to Martinique, Guadeloupe, and French Guiana. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique as well as domestic retailers. Cotton harvest will be delayed until things dry out. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down throughout the county. Harvested silage corn fields are being fertilized, tilled, and planted with winter grains. Manure is being spread between crop rotations. Alfalfa continues to be irrigated, cut, dried, and baled. Sudan grass is being cut, dried, and baled. Fields are being leveled and prepped for winter grain crops. Bagged horse feed is being exported to Japan. Much-needed rain has slowed some field work as fields remain wet.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts and grapes: Stone fruit season is complete, trees are being pruned for dormancy. Grapes are being exported to Mexico, Japan, Korea, El Salvador, Chile, and Canada. Table grapes are still being packed and repacked for export. Grape varieties like Autumn Royal, Autumn Crisp, Green Envy, Allison, and Adora are being shipped to Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, China, Panama, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the Philippines, Indonesia, Honduras, and Malaysia. Kiwifruit are being exported to Dominican Republic. Persimmons are still in the thick of harvest and are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Dominican Republic, Panama, Canada, and Mexico. Fuyu persimmons are being harvested and packed for regional markets. Pomegranates are being harvested and exported to Japan, Mexico, Korea, and Australia. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, Australia, India, Luxembourg, Italy, Mexico, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Switzerland. Almond packing is in full swing with exports being shipped to Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Taiwan. The walnut harvest is winding down. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Older walnut and almond orchards are being removed in various parts of the county. Pecans are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
Citrus, avocados and olives: Navel oranges continue to mature. Early-variety navel harvest has started in some parts of the county and packed for domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked. Pummelos are starting to be picked in the region for packing at local citrus houses. Valencia oranges are still being picked and packed for domestic market as well as exports to Mexico. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand. Rain will have growers applying fungicides. Old citrus groves are being removed with cleared fields being leveled for replanting. Citrus harvest has slowed as wet conditions will hinder field crews from picking. The olive harvest is complete.
Vegetables, melons, herbs and berries: Roadside stands continue to sell fall produce. Fall vegetables are being picked for local farmer’s markets. Pumpkins are being harvested and sold at various roadside stands though consumer demand is low since Halloween has finished. Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Fields are being prepped and planted with winter vegetables.
Livestock and poultry: The fed-cattle market is up again to $150/cwt this week. Dry weather has led to an overall reduction in the amount of forage available to grazing cattle. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. The warmer days are coming to an end with this week’s rain helping to green up the rangeland.
Tom’s additional comments: Ornamental nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Winter vegetable plants are being sold at local nurseries for home gardens. Incoming shipments of ornamental evergreen pines are arriving from Oregon in preparation of the upcoming holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected. Grass seed is being inspected and sold at local garden centers.