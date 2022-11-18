Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 19

Citrus, avocados and olives: Navel orange harvest has been ramping up with inspectors checking sugar levels that have been seasonally high. Navel oranges are being sent domestically. Valencia harvest has ended in most parts of the county, with some juice fruit being cleaned up and moved. Mandarins are being harvested and sent domestically. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan. Pummelos are starting to be picked in the region for packing at local citrus houses. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea and Japan. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Fall harvesting is ending and fields are being prepared for winter and spring plantings. Lettuce, onions, and other fall vegetables are being harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures received rain recently. New grasses are beginning to germinate. The fed-cattle market is up again to $150/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. Cooling temperatures has helped dairy cows in milk production.

Tom’s additional comments: Ornamental nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Winter vegetable plants are being sold at local nurseries for home gardens. Incoming shipments of ornamental evergreen pines are arriving from Oregon in preparation of the upcoming holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected. Grass seed is being inspected and sold at local garden centers.