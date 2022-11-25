Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 26

CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Navel orange harvest has been ramping up with inspectors checking sugar levels that have been seasonally high. Navel oranges are being sent domestically and exported to Australia. Mandarins are being harvested and sent domestically. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan. Pummelos are starting to be picked in the region for packing at local citrus houses. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea and Japan. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand. Oro Blanco are being harvested and packed for Japan.

VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Fall harvesting is ending and fields are being prepared for winter and spring plantings. Lettuce, onions, and other fall vegetables are being harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets. Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Sugar cane continues to be harvested.