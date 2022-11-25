Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Nov. 26

SMALL GRAINS AND OTHER FIELD CROPS: Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, and Martinique. Cotton picking is almost complete and cotton modules from the fields are being moved to the gins. Corn and sorghum silage harvest is winding down with only a few fields remaining to be chopped. Harvested silage fields are being fertilized and tilled. Winter forage crops such as, wheat, oats, barley, and triticale are being planted. Winter grain fields have benefited from the recent rains. Winter grain fields vary from just starting to germinate to fields that have crops a few inches tall. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage.
DECIDUOUS TREE FRUITS, NUTS, AND GRAPES: Kiwi harvest is still underway with many fruits heading out as export to Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Australia with some domestic orders as well. Few vineyards are being harvested for table grapes with a few Mexico exports and mostly domestic orders being made. Other grape vineyards continue to go dormant after harvest. Table grapes are being exported to Japan, Taiwan, Ecuador, Mexico, Philippines, Guyana, Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Thailand, China, Indonesia, republic of Venezuela, Dominican Republic, and Chile. Persimmons- both Hachiya and Fuyu varieties are heading out to Mexico for some exports and other orders are heading out domestically. Persimmons are still in the peak of harvest; and are being picked and packed for domestic markets and exported to Dominican Republic, Panama, Canada, and Mexico. Fuyu persimmons are being harvested and packed for regional markets. Most pomegranates have been harvested at this time, but a few fields are being cleaned up. Pomegranates are being exported to Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Korea, and Australia. Pistachios are still being processed and exported in large quantities to China, Vietnam, Mexico, Jordan, Poland, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Italy, and Switzerland. Almonds are being shipped to India. Late variety walnut harvest is wrapping up. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecan husks have begun to open. Pecans are being exported to New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore. Low producing and undesirable varieties of almond and walnut trees are being removed from production.
CITRUS, AVOCADOS, AND OLIVES: Navel orange harvest has been ramping up with inspectors checking sugar levels that have been seasonally high. Navel oranges are being sent domestically and exported to Australia. Mandarins are being harvested and sent domestically. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan. Pummelos are starting to be picked in the region for packing at local citrus houses. Melogold grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Korea and Japan. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand. Oro Blanco are being harvested and packed for Japan.
VEGETABLES, MELONS, HERBS, AND BERRIES: Fall harvesting is ending and fields are being prepared for winter and spring plantings. Lettuce, onions, and other fall vegetables are being harvested and sold at local farmer’s markets. Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Sugar cane continues to be harvested.
LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY: Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures received rain recently. New grasses are beginning to germinate. The fed-cattle market is up again to $150/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. Cooling temperatures has helped dairy cows in milk production.
TOM’S ADDITIONAL COMMENTS: Fall flowers such as violas, pansies, vegetable flats like lettuce, onion starts, and carrots, are still moving around local nurseries. As well as Houseplants, desert-scape plants, and grasses. Bare root roses are currently being sent to Canada, and domestic markets. Ornamental nursery stock continues to move into and out of the county from other parts of the United States and Canada. Incoming shipments of ornamental evergreen pines are arriving from Oregon in preparation of the upcoming holiday season. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County.