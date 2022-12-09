Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 10

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel orange season is upon us with oranges being picked county wide. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, as well as being exported to New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Japan. Organic navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Grapefruit are being exported to Korea, Japan, and Peru. Oro Blanco grapefruit are being harvested and packed for Japan. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Fall harvesting is ending and fields are being prepared for winter and spring plantings. Lettuce, onions, and other fall vegetables are being harvested and sold at local Farmer’s Markets. Strawberry fields are being planted and prepared for next year’s crop. Sugar cane continues to be harvested.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures received rain recently. New grasses are beginning to germinate, but feed is limited. The fed-cattle market is up to $153/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows are in a higher demand than in previous weeks. Cooling temperatures have helped dairy cows in milk production.

Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Local wholesale nurseries are finishing their fall ornamental plant shipments to local and out-of-state retailers. Local retail nurseries and big box stores continue to receive outdoor ornamental plants and houseplants from out of county. Bare root roses from Oregon are arriving and being inspected by department personnel. As the holiday season approaches, retailers are selling spruces, firs, and poinsettias. Fresh Christmas trees are arriving from Oregon. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood, and seed to local, out of state (Hawaii and Arizona), and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas.