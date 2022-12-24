Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 24

Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Green kiwifruit is being stored and packed to be sent out to domestic and export markets, such as the Dominican Republic, Australia, and Peru. Stored grapes are being exported to Mexico. Fuyu persimmons are being picked locally for domestic and export markets in Mexico and Central America. Pomegranates are being exported to the Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Korea, and Australia. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, the European Union, Australia, Morocco, China, India, Turkey, Armenia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Poland, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, Jordan, and Mexico. Almonds are being packed for export to Spain, Jordan, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Israel. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecan harvest continues, and are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel orange season is upon us with fruit being picked county-wide. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, Australia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Japan. High-brix navels are being exported to Korea. Varieties of navel oranges includes Beck, Tule Gold, Atwood, Fisher, Washington, Fukumoto, and TI. Organic navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Cara Cara navels are starting to be picked for domestic markets. Locally grown Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked for export markets in Japan. Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Pomelos and Oro Blanco grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Japan, Australia, and Korea as well as domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan and New Zealand. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Fields are being prepped and planted with winter vegetables. Blueberries are being planted.