Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 24

Small grains and other field crops: Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, French Guiana, France, and Martinique. Winter grain and forage crops (such as wheat, oats, and barley) are being planted throughout Tulare County. Recent rains have helped with germination of newly planted grain fields. Alfalfa fields are being cut and harvested for haylage. Cotton harvest is completed, and fields are being disked to comply with the Cotton Plowdown Regulations. Harvested cotton is being ginned.
Deciduous tree fruits, nuts, and grapes: Green kiwifruit is being stored and packed to be sent out to domestic and export markets, such as the Dominican Republic, Australia, and Peru. Stored grapes are being exported to Mexico. Fuyu persimmons are being picked locally for domestic and export markets in Mexico and Central America. Pomegranates are being exported to the Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Korea, and Australia. Pistachios are being exported to Israel, the European Union, Australia, Morocco, China, India, Turkey, Armenia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Poland, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, Jordan, and Mexico. Almonds are being packed for export to Spain, Jordan, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Israel. Walnuts are being exported to Turkey, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Spain, Vietnam, and China. Pecan harvest continues, and are being exported to the Middle East, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Singapore.
Citrus, avocados, and olives: Navel orange season is upon us with fruit being picked county-wide. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, Australia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Japan. High-brix navels are being exported to Korea. Varieties of navel oranges includes Beck, Tule Gold, Atwood, Fisher, Washington, Fukumoto, and TI. Organic navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Cara Cara navels are starting to be picked for domestic markets. Locally grown Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked for export markets in Japan. Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Pomelos and Oro Blanco grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Japan, Australia, and Korea as well as domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan and New Zealand. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.
Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Fields are being prepped and planted with winter vegetables. Blueberries are being planted.
Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures are in good to excellent condition. Non-irrigated pastures received rain recently and quality continues to increase. New grasses are beginning to germinate, but feed is limited. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week. Cows and bulls are in high demand, and bred cows continue to be in high demand. Cooling temperatures have helped dairy cows in milk production.
Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in Tulare County. Local retail nurseries and big box stores continue to receive outdoor ornamental plants and houseplants from out of the county. Bare root rose plants are going to Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Texas. As the holiday season approaches retailers are selling spruces, firs, and poinsettias. Fresh Christmas trees are arriving from Oregon and are in high demand. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood, and seeds to local, out of state (Hawaii and Arizona), and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas.