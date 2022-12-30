Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Dec. 31

Citrus, avocados, and olives: Citrus harvest was delayed this week due to the heavy rain. Navels are being packed for the domestic market, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Mexico. High-brix navels are being exported to Korea. Varieties of navel oranges being harvested includes Beck, Cara Cara, Tule Gold, Atwood, Fisher, Washington, Fukumoto, and TI. Organic navel oranges are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Locally grown Fruit Cocktail grapefruit are being picked for the export market in Japan. Clementine Mandarins are being picked and packed for domestic markets. Pomelos and Oro Blanco grapefruit are being harvested and packed for export to Japan, Australia, and Korea, as well as domestic markets. Lemons are starting to be picked and exported to Japan and New Zealand. Limes are currently being harvested and exported to New Zealand.

Vegetables, melons, herbs, and berries: Strawberry fields are being prepared for next year’s crop. Fields are being prepped and planted with winter vegetables. Blueberries are being planted. Winter crops are being planted at roadside stands like broccoli, onions, garlic, lettuce, and cabbage.

Livestock and poultry: Irrigated pastures have benefited from the recent rains and are in good to excellent condition. Moisture in the soil has stimulated growth and development of grasses in pastures and rangelands. Cool and humid weather should help grazing conditions for cattle. The fed-cattle market is up to $156/cwt this week.

Tom’s additional comments: Nursery stock continues to move into and out of Tulare County from other parts of the United States and Canada. Cut flowers are being imported from Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia to flower shops in the county. Incoming plant shipments are being inspected at local shipping facilities. Indoor houseplant shipments continue. Local wholesale citrus nurseries are shipping citrus trees, graft wood and seed to local, out-of-state (Hawaii and Arizona), and international nurseries and growers in Canada and the Bahamas.