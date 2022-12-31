Citrus Mutual and JCS Marketing to host upcoming showcase

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. announced their collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. The event will include educational courses, a trade show and an industry lunch with keynote speaker Gregg Doud, all in which are set to help industry participants grow in their knowledge of citrus.

“This collaboration with JCS Marketing, Inc. allows us to give the industry a higher level of content, expand the Showcase offerings and deliver a much-needed [education about] the citrus industry,” Casey Creamer, president and CEO of CCM, said in a statement.

Doud previously served as the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative during the Trump administration. The collaboration was started in order to bring the citrus industry more educational, networking and promotional opportunities.