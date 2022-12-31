Citrus Mutual and JCS Marketing to host upcoming showcase

California Citrus Mutual announces their collaboration with JCS Marketing, Inc. for an upcoming showcase in March 2023
EXETER – Local citrus growers can get a taste of the industry through the upcoming California Citrus Showcase, which will be run alongside JCS Marketing.
California Citrus Mutual (CCM) and JCS Marketing, Inc. announced their collaboration for this year’s California Citrus Showcase on March 9, 2023. The event will include educational courses, a trade show and an industry lunch with keynote speaker Gregg Doud, all in which are set to help industry participants grow in their knowledge of citrus.
“This collaboration with JCS Marketing, Inc. allows us to give the industry a higher level of content, expand the Showcase offerings and deliver a much-needed [education about] the citrus industry,” Casey Creamer, president and CEO of CCM, said in a statement.
Doud previously served as the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative during the Trump administration. The collaboration was started in order to bring the citrus industry more educational, networking and promotional opportunities.
“Working with [Creamer] and his team is a true honor, and I look forward to adding to all the great elements that Citrus Showcase will offer,” Jason Scott, CEO of JCS Marketing, Inc., said in a statement. “We plan to deliver the industry a well-organized event that they can be proud of and take part in for the years to come.”
JCS Marketing Inc. will assist with sales of exhibits, sponsorships, registration and promotions for the conference. JCS Marketing, Inc. has also had its hands in other events geared toward the ag industry, such as the Crop Consultant Conference (CCC) and California Walnut Conference (CWC), among other successful trade shows throughout the golden state.